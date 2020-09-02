Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has joined forces with some of the country's biggest food brands to create a group dedicated to tackling child poverty.

Now the government has said it will "consider" the list of changes Rashford's taskforce would like them to make.

The Manchester United and England footballer said he'd like the government to find the money "without delay".

Rashford successfully campaigned to extend free school meals this summer and now he's written to members of parliament outlining the help he feels some families still need.

What does he want to change?

Rashford has asked that the government look at the following:

1. Expansion of free school meals to every child from a household on Universal Credit or equivalent. This would mean meals for an additional 1.5m children aged 7 to 16

2. Expansion of holiday food and activities to support all children on free school meals, helping an additional 1.1m children

3. Increasing the value of the Healthy Start vouchers from £3.10 to £4.25 per week and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit or equivalent, helping an additional 290,000 children under the age of four and pregnant women

Why does he want it to happen?

Rashford has spoken openly about this own struggles with food poverty when he was younger.

He said: "Without the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn't be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a game I love."