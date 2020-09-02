Strictly Come Dancing 2020: first contestants announced

Getty Images Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo was the fifth contestant to be announced for this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing is going ahead in 2020, and the first contestants have been announced!

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo leads the names, with actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted singer Max George, journalist Ranvir Singh and former NFL star Jason Bell all joining her on the show.

Strictly will be "slightly" shorter than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show haven't said exactly how much shorter it will be this year, but Strictly normally begins in September and ends in December. This year it will start in October instead.

Rehearsals began in July, and have been isolated with key production staff.

Judge Bruno Tonioli will miss part of the series as he lives in the US and normally flies to London each week.

This is no longer possible as anyone flying between the UK and US will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Who are the contestants?

Getty Images L-R: Jason Bell, Caroline Quentin and Max George

Caroline Quentin was the first celebrity contestant to be confirmed for this year's series.

The award-winning actress and presenter is known for a range of acting roles, including Maddie in Jonathan Creek and DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder. Probably her most famous role was playing Dorothy in the hit 90s sitcom Men Behaving Badly.

She recently presented the documentary series Extraordinary Homes for BBC Two.

Quentin said she was "thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part" in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Getty Images Caroline was the first Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant to be revealed

Jason Bell is a former professional American footballer, who played as a cornerback/safety in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys.

During his career he also played for the Houston Texans and finished his professional career playing for the New York Giants.

He now co-hosts The Jason & Osi Podcast with another former NFL star, Osi Umenyiora, and they also present the NFL Show on the BBC.

"Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I'm so proud and humbled to be participating," he said.

"Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I'm a massive fan. My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

Rich Polk Jason Bell is swapping his shoulder pads for dancing shoes!

Max George, a singer and actor who was in the boyband The Wanted, was the third contestant to be confirmed.

His former bandmate, Jay McGuiness, previously won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

George said he was "buzzing to be on Strictly this year".

"I'm not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted's bar so low."

The Wanted had two number one singles in the UK - All Time Low and Glad You Came.

After the band took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles to start acting and starred in season six of Glee, playing the character Clint. He recently returned to music as a solo artist.

Getty Images Max George will be used to dancing on stage after being in The Wanted for five years.

Ranvir Singh was the fourth contestant to be announced.

Ranvir a journalist and presenter, best known as the Political Editor for ITV's Good Morning Britain. She has also been anchor and newsreader on ITV.

She said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror - feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"

Ranvir Singh has presented shows such as Loose Women and Good Morning Britain

Clara Amfo was the fifth contestant announced.

The Radio 1 DJ and TV presenter has presented lots of TV and radio shows, including the BRIT Awards, the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1's Big Weekend, and The Proms.

She is also part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team and is a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

Clara appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

And it seems like she is up for the Strictly challenge! She said: "Escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can't wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!"

Getty Images Clara Amfo is best known for being a Radio 1 DJ

When does Strictly start?

The exact date has not been announced yet, but the show will begin in October and will be shorter than normal due to coronavirus.

There have been discussions about having no studio audiences so there are as few people in the studio as possible.

A Strictly spokesperson said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual."

Who are the dancers?

This year, Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard are leaving Strictly, but apart from that, the line-up of professional dancers will is the same as last year:

Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Are you looking forward to the new series of Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know in the comments below.