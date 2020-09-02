Back to school: Celebrity assembly to help children worried about bullying and return to classes

BBC Blue Peter Mwaksy will be leading the assembly

A celebrity-packed virtual assembly is to be beamed into primary school classrooms to help children who might be worried about bullying.

Blue Peter presenters Mwaksy and Richie will host the special virtual assembly, which will feature some famous faces.

As well as personal stories, messages and special performances from the celebrities, they will be giving tips and guidance on how to handle bullying behaviour and the support available.

Cel Spellman will be involved

Those taking part include Peter Andre, Katie Leung, Twist & Pulse, Ade Adepitan, James McVey, Cel Spellman, Will Poulter, Hacker the Dog, as well as the famous voice of The X Factor's Peter Dixon.

'The Big Anti-Bullying Assembly' is being organised by a charity called the Diana Award, which is training thousands of young people young people to become anti-bullying ambassadors in schools all over the country.

It will take place on 28 September.

Are children worried about bullying?

Elva Etienne

The Diana Award has carried out a survey of 1,000 children ahead of the assembly which shows many have been worried about returning to school after lockdown, and many are concerned about bullying.

Half of the young people asked (51%) said they have worried about going back to school because of bullying.

Nearly half said they have been bullied at school, with 54% saying it affected their mental health.

More than a third of the young people questioned said they are more worried than usual about the return to school because of lockdown.

The survey also found that almost three quarters of young people have seen or heard bullying behaviour in their school in the last year.

What exactly is bullying?

Bullying is when someone, or a group of people, repeatedly and intentionally hurt another person or people.

It can take different forms. For example, it could be physical (like pushing somebody around), emotional (for example, excluding someone) or verbal (such as calling somebody nasty names).

Bullies often do this to gain a sense of power over the person they are bullying, who is made to feel sad, scared or alone.

Bullying can happen in person face to face, or it can take place online - for example, via social media or games.

It often starts when people pick on something about someone that's different.

It could be about what they look like - for example, the colour of their skin - or who they are as a person - for example, how well they are doing at school or how good they are at something.

When bullying takes place online it is called cyberbullying. This form of bullying has become much more common, as many more young people have mobile phones and computers than they used to.

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

You can find more help and advice on the new Own It app.

Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.