I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Outta' Here has moved, for now, to the UK!

Coronavirus has put lots of restrictions on travel, filming and a whole host of other things, but the show must and will go on.

This year the popular TV show will be filmed in Wales at Gwrych Castle, in Abergele.

The castle already has a pretty impressive history. It also comes with some guests of it's own, rumours of ghosts, mice and spiders have been circulating the castle walls.

Who knows what trails and tasks this years celebs have in store?