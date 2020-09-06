play
Watch Newsround

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Outta' Here has moved, for now, to the UK!

Coronavirus has put lots of restrictions on travel, filming and a whole host of other things, but the show must and will go on.

This year the popular TV show will be filmed in Wales at Gwrych Castle, in Abergele.

The castle already has a pretty impressive history. It also comes with some guests of it's own, rumours of ghosts, mice and spiders have been circulating the castle walls.

Who knows what trails and tasks this years celebs have in store?

Watch more videos

Video

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: This week's strangest stories!

Video

What do US TikTokers think about Donald Trump's ban threats?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Top Stories

elephants

'Humans can save animals from extinction if they act'

comments
Megalodon

True size of giant shark Megalodon revealed

comments
Cow with eyes on its backside

Painting eyes on cows' bums can save their lives

comments
Newsround Home