BTS: Band make history becoming first Korean pop act to debut at number one on the US Billboard singles charts

Getty Images

BTS have made history, they are the first all Korean pop act to debut at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles charts.

Their new song 'Dynamite', is the first all-English language single from the boy band.

The song had 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week.

Although RM is fluent in English, most of the other BTS members are not, meaning that this first all-English single was a "new challenge for the group."

The official BTS twitter account posted: "Thank you #BTSARMY You made this all possible! You guys light it up like it's Dynamite".

Jimin tweeted: "tears kept coming" and added he "didn't know what to say".

Reuters

The music video for 'Dynamite' recently broke a YouTube record. The single hit 98.3 million views in just 24 hours after its release. Now at well over 250 million views Dynamite has been trending.

This Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, BTS debuted the first television performance of 'Dynamite'. The band walked away with four Moonman trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for 'On'.

BTS have confirmed that their next album is still set to drop later this year, although there is not a release date yet.

