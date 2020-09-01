Blue Peter: Meet the new presenter YouTuber Adam Beales

Meet Blue Peter's newest presenter

Blue Peter have a new presenter! Adam Beales is the 40th presenter of the show and will join Lindsey Russell, Richie Driss, Mwaksy Mudenda and Henry the dog for his first live studio show this Thursday at 5:30pm on CBBC.

Many of you might already know Adam, 20, from his YouTube channel. He has nearly 3 million subscribers and posts life hacks, DIY crafts and pranks with his younger brother Callum.

When he isn't making YouTube videos, Adam loves to spend time with his family eating pizza and watching TV. He enjoys travelling, meeting new people around the world and pranking people.

I'm super excited to become Blue Peter Presenter number 40...It's kind of weird - in a super exciting way - that the show I once watched when I was younger, is now the show I will be presenting along with the talented Lindsey, Richie, Mwaksy and of course, Henry. Adam, Blue Peter's newest presenter

Adam has been thrown straight into being a Blue Peter presenter, with a mountain rescue challenge. He will be let down a cliff face to complete a training exercise with the Buxton Mountain Rescue team. He will share the results of his challenge, live in studio in a few weeks.

More facts about Adam He is 20 years old and from Derry, Northern Ireland

He was Head Boy at his school

He hates cheese

Mwaksy only joined the team in May this year. When she joined the team were all presenting the show from home, during lockdown.

Blue Peter has been on TV for more than 60 years, with the very first programme airing on 16 October 1958.

This makes it the longest-running children's TV show in the world. Wow!

Blue Peter Editor, Ellen Evans, said: "Adam really impressed us during his auditions, he's a natural in front of the camera but he's also very funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and also perhaps a little bit mischievous which the Blue Peter audience will absolutely love."

Blue Peter is on CBBC every Thursday at 5.30pm and you can also catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Are you excited to see Adam on the show? Let us know in the comments.