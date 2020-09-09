play
Watch Newsround

How has grassroots football changed since lockdown?

After months of lockdown, football is back!

millions of kids are returning to outdoor pitches all over the United Kingdom to mark the start of the brand new season.

All competitive local football was stopped in March as the UK was put into a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though football is back, there are new rules for teams to follow to minimize the threat of the virus spreading.

Newsround went down to a local club in Manchester to see what the changes are and how they are affecting the players.

