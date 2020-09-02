play
The education app made by children for children

A new app has launched to help kids across the world get access to education.

Hope 3G.com is an online resource where teachers and anyone else can upload lessons on all sorts of topics, for kids around the world to watch for free.

But there's a twist… the company that runs this app, based in London, is made up of young people aged 8-17!

The young Board of Directors has been working on this project everyday throughout lockdown.

Along with having their own office, the kids help run the company.

The aim of the app was initially to help children in Third World countries who don't have access to education, but with coronavirus, the team realised that if any children have to stay home from school again, they might benefit from the resource too.

What happens if someone tests positive for coronavirus at school?

An educations app made by kids for kids

'I still imagine me with hair'

