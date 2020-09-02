An educations app made by kids for kids

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Young app designers have developed an education app

Lockdown saw lots of people doing all sorts of new things.

A team of young business minded children, turned their attention to creating an app!

Hope3G.com made by HOPE is an app developed by children for children, with the aim to bring education to all.

Coronavirus and home schooling, sparked a light blub moment for these young people who saw they could bring the classroom to everyone.

What is Hope3G.com?

This is an educational app that aims to give people the equal right to an education.

In some places around the world education is not compulsory or accessible and this app has been designed to make education accessible for anyone who wants it.

Its free to download and free to use but that's not even the best part.

It was set up, designed and developed by 12 children aged 8-17!

The team have spent just £45 (and that was on pizza) in the making of this app.

They managed to get an office space, investors (people to fund the idea) and even some top researchers to help them bring education to all.

Teachers will upload videos of lessons that will be available to their own students as well students across the globe!

How did coronavirus change the direction of the app?

The aim of the app was initially to help children in Third World countries who don't have access to education.

With coronavirus, the team realised that if any children have to stay home from school again, they might benefit from the resource too and decided to use the pandemic to make the app more 'home school' friendly.

They added features to fit around working parents days and even some after school activities.

Thinking ahead and on the possibility of more local lockdowns the team wanted to make sure anyone sent home from school had a reliable and easy resource to use.

