'A moment I will treasure' - F1 Technician on her historic moment

Don’t worry if you have no idea what a fluid technician is.

Stephanie Travers is here to tell you just how much of an important job it is in a Formula 1 team.

At the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix, Stephanie was chosen to accept the Constructors Trophy on behalf of her Team.

She took to the podium next to race winner and her teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

This was historic became she was first black woman to stand on an F1 podium.

Stephanie is a team player and was over the moon to represent her team mates in such an awesome way.

Check out the video to hear more from Stephanie about that moment and also her life in Formula 1.

