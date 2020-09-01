Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Getty Images Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have had their first child together, a baby girl.

"We are completely in love with her...we are on cloud nine" said the singer. He told his followers on Instagram that "both mum and baby are doing amazing."

This is Ed's first child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The pair, who attended the same school when they were kids, got married back in 2018.

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ed Sheeran posted the news on Instagram, after being out of the spotlight for some time after announcing he was going on a break at the end of last year. The singer ended the post with "I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x ".