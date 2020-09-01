US Open 2020: Serena Williams and Andy Murray back in top tennis action

Reuters Serena Williams walks out to play at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in New York

The US Open kicked off in New York on Monday but not as we know it.

It's the first time since the world was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic that one of the four major tennis tournaments - a Grand Slam - is taking place.

Several top names will not be playing at the tournament, although there is still plenty of star power in the form of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The event is taking place inside a 'safety bubble' which includes regular testing and strict rules on movement of the players, their support staff and tournament officials.

"This is a really tough test for all the players. This is a US Open that we have never seen before," tournament director Stacey Allaster told the BBC.

Who's playing and who's not?

Reuters Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his 18th Grand Slam tennis title

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu are the biggest names missing from the competition because of their health and travel concerns.

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty and Wimbledon women's champion Simona Halep will also not be playing.

Another big name not in New York is tennis legend Roger Federer, who is recovering from knee surgery.

The absence of Nadal and Federer gives an opportunity to men's world number one Novak Djokovic to close in on his rivals in the quest for the most Grand Slam titles.

Novak currently has 17 titles, two short of Nadal and three away from Federer's total of 20.

Murray leading the way for the Brits

Reuters

Andy Murray is the star British attraction as he continues to rebuild his career following hip surgeries.

The 33-year-old Scot is now ranked 134th in the world but is a former US Open champion, two-time Wimbledon winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist.

British women's number one Johanna Konta reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows last year and goes into the tournament as a strong threat.

She will face fellow Briton Heather Watson in the first round.

Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are the other Britons in the singles.

What happened on day one? World number one Novak Djokovic beat Damir Dzumhur in a straight-set win. Naomi Osaka overcame a scare to beat fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi in three sets and avoid a major shock in the first round. Kyle Edmund beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in four sets. Britain's Cameron Norrie came from two sets down to beat Argentina's ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in a shock win. American teenager Coco Gauff lost in three sets to Anastasija Sevastova. Women's top seed Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber are also through to second round

How are players staying safe?

Every person within the bubble has been twice tested for coronavirus on their arrival.

If a player tests positive during the US Open they will be withdrawn from the event in line with New York state guidelines.

Most players are staying in one of two hotels, although Djokovic and Williams are among the few to hire private residences.

JASON SZENES / EPA Japan's Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest stars in tennis

Those homes have 24-hour security - paid for by the player - to make sure the bubble rules are not broken.

Line judges have been replaced by an electronic system on all courts except for the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong main courts, while matches will have three ball kids instead of the usual six.

There are no qualifying rounds or mixed doubles, with the men's and women's doubles reduced to 32 teams and the wheelchair events taking place after initially being left out by organisers.

However, they will be competing in front of empty stands with no fans allowed at the tournament.