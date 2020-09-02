Back to school: What will happen if someone tests positive for coronavirus?

PA Media Lots of primary and secondary school kids in England will be back in the classroom from this week

Pupils right across England and Wales are returning to the classroom this week.

Lots of students in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already seen their schools reopen.

Both primary and secondary schools have had to put important measures in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes things like limiting the amount of contact pupils have with one another, making sure everyone follows social distancing rules, getting students to wash their hands regularly and making sure people wear face masks where when and where they're needed.

Getty Images Secondary school pupils now have to wear masks where social distancing isn't possible

The government in England has now provided guidance on the steps schools should take if someone has coronavirus symptoms.

If it looks like a pupil or staff member could be infected, they'll need to be tested to confirm whether or not they have the virus. School lessons for all other pupils will carry on as normal.

If a person ends up testing positive, they'll be required to self-isolate and will also be contacted by the NHS test and trace system team to find out who else they've been in recent contact with.

If a pupil or staff member has been in contact with a person who has Covid-19, they'll be required to self-isolate for 14 days to help prevent the virus spreading further. Students who are sent home will continue with their studies online.

If someone in a school is suspected of having coronavirus, the local health protection team will also need to be contacted. The health team may get in touch with a school if they find out that a staff member or pupil has tested positive.

PA Media Schools have had to put lots of new measures in place including more frequent hand washing

Local health protection teams are required to advise schools on what to do if someone is infected or if there is a suspected outbreak. A team assisting a school will have to carry out a risk assessment to confirm who has been in close contact with a person who is, or was, infected during a particular period of time.

Schools will then need to send home anyone who was, or has been, in close contact with an infected person and they will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

If schools have two or more cases, they'll need to continue working with their local health protection team to see if any additional action needs to be taken.

Similar measures are in place for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.