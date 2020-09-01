Marcus Rashford forms taskforce to tackle child food poverty

EPA

Footballer Marcus Rashford has started a new team.

Not a rival to Manchester United, but a group that includes some of the UK's biggest food brands in an effort to help reduce child food poverty.

The group of supermarkets, businesses and charities have backed ideas from the National Food Strategy, which was an independent review into feeding the nation.

In a statement announcing the taskforce, the Manchester United striker said: "I'm proud and humbled to see such a reaction and commitment from the food industry, and I am confident that together we can help change the lives of those most vulnerable for the better."

It follows his successful campaign to extend free school meals this summer.

What changes does Marcus Rashford want to make now?

Marcus has written to MPs saying he hopes the government will find the money to make the changes "without delay".

Rashford has stressed the importance of tackling the views around child food poverty, and changing attitudes about asking for help.

He told the BBC: "I feel like at times people think they are being looked down on if they ask for help, and I think in this generation... that is something that should change.

"You should feel free if you want to ask for help for anything," he said. "Hold your head up high and if you need help go and get help."

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford stressed the importance of tackling the stigma around child food poverty

The footballer has now brought together retail giants such as Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury's, takeaway food company Deliveroo, and UK charity FareShare, to tackle the issue of child food poverty and to help reduce the negative attitudes surrounding it.

Marcus Rashford is hoping that with a bigger team of experts around him he might be able to help more children.

The group wants to introduce three recommendations suggested by the National Food Strategy, which would mark a "unifying step to identifying a long-term solution to child poverty in the UK".

Rashford's next big steps 1. Expansion of free school meals to every child from a household on Universal Credit or equivalent. This would mean meals for an additional 1.5m children aged 7 to 16 2. Expansion of holiday food and activities to support all children on free school meals, helping an additional 1.1m children 3. Increasing the value of the Healthy Start vouchers from £3.10 to £4.25 per week and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit or equivalent, helping an additional 290,000 children under the age of four and pregnant women

What has Rashford already helped change this summer?

The footballer met some of the families who benefited from the extended children's food voucher scheme

During the coronavirus lockdown the government provided vouchers to families whose children qualify for free meals, but it had said this would not continue into the summer holidays.

This prompted the England footballer to write an open letter to Members of Parliament (MPs), drawing on his own experiences of relying on free school meals and food banks growing up in Manchester. He called on the government to reverse its decision - which it did shortly after he spoke out.

The U-turn allowed about 1.3m children in England to claim vouchers over the holidays, with the support working out to around £15 a week per child.

The footballer has met some of the families who have benefitted from the extended children's food voucher scheme, which he said had been an "unbelievable experience".

"Just to see the smiles on their faces and to see how much it's helped them, you know, made me happy," he said. "It was good to see the parents laughing and smiling."