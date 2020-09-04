Britain's Got Talent: How different is the show due to coronavirus?

ITV Pictures

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back this weekend! But, as you probably expected, things will look a bit different to previous shows.

The first semi-final will be on TV on Saturday 5 September, with the show continuing throughout the month and into October. There will be 40 acts competing for the £250,000 prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The show was put on hold earlier this year because of lockdown and coronavirus.

How different will this year's show be?

Virtual performances

Tom Dymond

Some of the semi-finalists, including David Walliams' golden buzzer act Sign Along With Us, are going to be performing via video rather than in the studio in front of the judges.

It's because lot of the kids involved in the signing choir have health issues, and have had to isolate during the pandemic.

That means not all of them are going to be able to be in the studio in person performing as part of a group.

ITV Pictures

But David says he doesn't think that will harm their chances of getting through to the final.

"Although I will be sad not to be in the same room as them, we must do all we can to protect their health," he said ahead of the semi-final.

"I just know they will do something that brings us all together in a moment of appreciation for how special the group are. I think if they get their performance right then they are a real contender to win.

No studio audience

ITV Pictures

The show is being filmed in a studio rather than a theatre, and judge Simon Cowell says that while the shows will miss having a live audience, the safety of everyone is more important.

Judge Alesha Dixon says she thinks it will make the judging harder, because often the audience acts as "the fifth judge".

But Simon's hoping the atmosphere for the live shows won't feel any less dramatic than in previous years.

He said: "I don't want to give too much away but what we are planning to do will mean it will still feel like you've got this tremendous energy behind us on the panel.

"You'll be able to see and hear the audience watching at home, it'll just be different. It's going to be fascinating to be a part of this."

Judges sitting a metre apart

ITV In a special episode we saw judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams whittle down 200 acts to just 40.

Simon Cowell says the social distancing rules mean that they will need the longest judges desk in the world to make sure everyone has lots of space.

Judge Amanda Holden has also said she's think it will be annoying having to stay so far apart.

She said: "We're a very emotive judging panel and we hug one another if an act has been particularly emotional and set one of us off crying.

"It's going to feel very odd explaining to all our kids that they can't come and hang out backstage."

A new judge

ITV Pictures

Diversity's Ashley Banjo will be replacing Simon Cowell, "temporarily" while Simon recovers at home following a recent back operation.

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether Simon will make appearances on BGT via video link at any point.

Ashley says its "super humbling and super exciting" to be joining the judging panel, ten years after he won the show with his dance group Diversity.

Simon Cowell is known for his sometimes harsh comments, so what kind of judge will Ashley be?

He says he plans to be "tough on everyone", but added "I wont be Mr. Mean, just Mr. Honest".

He added: "With a show like BGT there's no mucking about."