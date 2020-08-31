play
Britain's Got Talent: Who are the semi-finalists?

Last updated at 14:29
Ashley BanjoITV Pictures
Former BGT winner Ashley Banjo will stand in for judge Simon Cowell who is recovering from a broken back

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back, with the semi-finals due to be shown on Saturday 5 September.

The show was put on hold earlier this year because of lockdown and coronavirus. Filming stopped during the live audition stage of the show.

But now the contestants have been whittled down to 40 semi-finalists, including the favourite golden buzzer acts that were guaranteed a spot.

So who's made the cut?

The Golden Buzzer entries
Fayth Ifil
Fayth IfilTom Dymond

Who chose them: Simon Cowell

Singer Fayth is 12 years old and comes from Swindon.

Jon Courtenay
Jon CourtenayTom Dymond

Who chose them: Ant and Dec

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester, and for his audition he performed a song... all about auditioning for the show!

Sign Along With Us
Sign Along With UsTom Dymond

Who chose them: David Walliams

The choir from Manchester is made up of 37 children and 28 adults, who all use sign language.

Nabil Abdulrashid
Nabil.Tom Dymond

Who chose them: Alesha Dixon

Nabil is a comedian from Croydon, who Alesha called "a breath of fresh air".

Honey and Sammy
Honey and SammyTom Dymond

Who chose them: Amanda Holden

Fourteen-year-old Honey and her mum Sammy are a singing duo from Essex.

Who are the other semi-finalists?
Amanda MiracleTom Dymond
Amanda and rescue dog Miracle are one of the lucky acts chosen

Aaron and Jasmine - a dancing duo from London.

Aidan McCann - a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan - a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and rescue dog Miracle - a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Souparnika NairTom Dymond
Ten-year-old Souparnika Nair's audition was one of the most talked about

Belinda Davids - a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch - a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula - a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle - Dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinieke! Junior OrchestraTom Dymond
Chinieke! Junior Orchestra have made it through

Chineke! Junior Orchestra - from London.

Class Dynamix - a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee - a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O'Brien - a magician from London.

James and Dylan PiperTom Dymond
Dylan is 13 and performs magic with his dad James, who appeared on Welsh Factor in 2011

Dario Grappeggia - a singing variety act.

Ember Trio - musicians from London.

Hakan Berg - a comedy magician from Stockholm.

James and Dylan Piper - a father-son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

SOS From the Kids.Tom Dymond
SOS From the Kids want people to save the planet after hearing their performance

SOS From the Kids - a community kids choir from Hampshire, who write and sing songs as as form of environmental activism.

Imen Siar - a singer from Croydon.

James Stott - a dangerous magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry - a magician from Lancashire.

Wesley WilliamsTom Dymond
Unicyclist Wesley Williams reaches unbelievably dizzy heights on his bike

Katherine and Joe O'Malley - a singing and dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum - another dangerous magic act from Edinburgh picked by the judges.

Papi Flex - a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale - a choir from across the UK.

Sirine JahangirTom Dymond
Since the start Sirine Jahangir has been one of the bookies' favourites to win

Sirine Jahangir - 15-year-old from London is visually impaired and taught herself to play the piano.

Soldiers of Swing - singing duo from Sheffield.

Souparnika Nair - a singer from Bury St Edmunds who will be competing.

Steve Royle - a comedian from Manchester chosen by the judges to return.

Shalom ChoraleTom Dymond
Shalom Chorale were also winners of the BBC Gospel Choir of the Year 2018

The Coven - a dance troupe.

Urban Turtles - dance group from South London.

Wesley Williams - a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew - a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

YakubTom Dymond
10-year-old Yakub danced to a Disney song during his audition

Myra Dubois - London-based comedian.

Magical Bones - a magician from London and will be performing again.

Yakub - a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

