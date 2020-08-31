Britain's Got Talent: Who are the semi-finalists?

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back, with the semi-finals due to be shown on Saturday 5 September.
The show was put on hold earlier this year because of lockdown and coronavirus. Filming stopped during the live audition stage of the show.
But now the contestants have been whittled down to 40 semi-finalists, including the favourite golden buzzer acts that were guaranteed a spot.
So who's made the cut?
Who chose them: Simon Cowell
Singer Fayth is 12 years old and comes from Swindon.
Who chose them: Ant and Dec
Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester, and for his audition he performed a song... all about auditioning for the show!
Who chose them: David Walliams
The choir from Manchester is made up of 37 children and 28 adults, who all use sign language.
Who chose them: Alesha Dixon
Nabil is a comedian from Croydon, who Alesha called "a breath of fresh air".
Who chose them: Amanda Holden
Fourteen-year-old Honey and her mum Sammy are a singing duo from Essex.
Aaron and Jasmine - a dancing duo from London.
Aidan McCann - a magician from Ireland.
Allan Finnegan - a comedian from Liverpool.
Amanda and rescue dog Miracle - a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.
Belinda Davids - a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.
Beth Porch - a singer from London.
Bhim Niroula - a singer from Reading.
Billy and Chantelle - Dancing duo from Birmingham.
Chineke! Junior Orchestra - from London.
Class Dynamix - a choir from Leeds.
Crissy Lee - a drummer from Colchester.
Damien O'Brien - a magician from London.
Dario Grappeggia - a singing variety act.
Ember Trio - musicians from London.
Hakan Berg - a comedy magician from Stockholm.
James and Dylan Piper - a father-son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.
SOS From the Kids - a community kids choir from Hampshire, who write and sing songs as as form of environmental activism.
Imen Siar - a singer from Croydon.
James Stott - a dangerous magic act from Yorkshire.
Jasper Cherry - a magician from Lancashire.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley - a singing and dancing duo from Salford.
Kevin Quantum - another dangerous magic act from Edinburgh picked by the judges.
Papi Flex - a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.
Shalom Chorale - a choir from across the UK.
Sirine Jahangir - 15-year-old from London is visually impaired and taught herself to play the piano.
Soldiers of Swing - singing duo from Sheffield.
Souparnika Nair - a singer from Bury St Edmunds who will be competing.
Steve Royle - a comedian from Manchester chosen by the judges to return.
The Coven - a dance troupe.
Urban Turtles - dance group from South London.
Wesley Williams - a unicyclist from Florida.
X1X Crew - a dance troop from Mumbai, India.
Myra Dubois - London-based comedian.
Magical Bones - a magician from London and will be performing again.
Yakub - a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.
Maisie