Back to school: Send us your videos

Getty Images

Many of you have already returned to school or are about to go back to class.

And some schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland went back a while ago.

So we want to know: what's it like being back at school? What's different and how do you feel about it? What's the best thing about being back?

Record your videos and send them in by using these links - remember not to include your school's name!

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If your parent wants to upload your video for you then please click here.

If you can't see these links, try here.