VMAs 2020: Who picked up awards?

There was a virtual audience, a performance from BTS and a big win for Taylor Swift - here's a round-up of what happened at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
The VMAs were a bit different this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a live audience on Sunday night. Instead host, Keke Palmer, recorded her segments in front of a green screen. And artists performed with masks on for audiences at home.
The whole event was dedicated to Chadwick Boseman - the Black Panther star who died aged 43. As the show began, host Keke Palmer gave a brief video message in honour of the actor.
The Weeknd opened the show with a performance of his chart-topping Blinding Lights, which also won the award for best R&B video. He used his acceptance speech to talk about the racial injustices happening in America right now. He said: "It's really hard for me to celebrate at this moment, so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor.”
Lady Gaga won four out of her nine nominated awards including Artist, Song and Collaboration of the Year. In true Gaga-style - she wore a different face mask to go with a different outfit for every appearance.
Taylor Swift made history after winning the award for Best Direction. The singer picked it up for directing her gender-flipping video The Man – in which she plays a man called Tyler Swift. She's the first female solo artist to get the award.
There were also two new categories reflecting life during lockdown, including Best Quarantine Performance. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande took the prize in the Best Video from Home category for Stuck With U.
BTS debuted the first television performance of their new single Dynamite. The video for the song - BTS's first all-English single - has broken a YouTube record. The single hit 98.3 million views in just 24 hours after its release. The band walked away with four Moonman trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up for one of the most anticipated performances at the VMAs. The singers stormed the stage on Sunday night to perform their single Rain On Me. With no live audience, performances were held outdoors at various locations in New York.