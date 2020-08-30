The Voice Kids 2020: The winner is revealed!

ITV

Justine Afante has been crowned winner of The Voice Kids 2020.

The 13-year-old, who was coached by Pixie Lott, said: "I didn't think I was going to be the one."

Competing alongside Justine were finalists George Elliot for Team Danny, Victoria Alsina for Team Will and Dara McNicholl for Team Paloma.

The final was filmed last week with contestants and coaches socially distancing because of the coronavirus situation.

It also meant there was no studio audience with a select few, including the finalists' friends and family watching on a live stream.

ITV Finalists, Dara McNicholl, Victoria Alsina, Justine Afante and George Elliot gave it their all, despite there being no live studio audience

Despite each finalist performing to a virtually empty TV studio, but the performances were still epic.

After starting with a solo each, all four performers were joined on stage by their coaches to sing duets.

George Elliot and Danny Jones performed their version of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born to Run' followed by Dara McNicholl and Paloma Faith singing 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' made famous by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Will.i.am performed a song he knows very well, he was joined by the youngest finalist Victoria Alsina to sing his own hit, 'Where Is the Love?' by The Black Eyed Peas, and finally eventual winner Justine and Pixie Lott sang 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing' by Stevie Wonder.

ITV After winning Justine had a big hug from her mum

Following the performances, the virtual audience picked Justine as the winner, with the young singer from Swansea in Wales crying with happiness after the announcement.

"I am in so much shock," she said while praising the performances of the other finalists.

"They were all so good".

Justine and her family have been awarded £30,000 which will go towards her music education.

Normally the winner also receives a trip to Orlando, Florida in the US. But in a surprise for this year's final, all four finalists will be going to Florida, as soon as the situation with coronavirus means they can travel to America.