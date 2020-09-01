Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year nominees

Facebook Twelve-year-old Arshdeep Singh is one of the young photographers nominated for an award

Puffins, monkeys and brown bears, check out these amazing photos taken by kids around the world.

These are some of the images taken by young photographers nominated to win a wildlife photography competition.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the largest wildlife photography competition in the world and is organised each year by the Natural History Museum.

It features photographers of all ages and abilities with 56 awards available in different categories.

The winners will be announced in October during a virtual ceremony that will be hosted by Springwatch's Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Check out some of the photos and find out more about the photographers below.

Paired-up Puffins - Evie Easterbrook, UK

Evie Easterbrook

This photo from young photographer Evie Easterbrook shows a pair of Atlantic puffins in the UK.

Puffins, with their brightly coloured beaks, can be found in lots of countries in the northern hemisphere.

The birds often form long-term bonds or relationships and stay together in pairs.

Evie captured this show while on a day trip to Staple Island, in Northumberland. She waited by the burrows to get the perfect snap and focused on this friendly pair.

Treetop douc - Arshdeep Singh, India

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, aged 12, is a well known young wildlife photographer from Jalandhar in India. He has won loads of awards, winning the young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his age category two years ago.

His photo for this year features a red-shanked douc, a type of monkey that has a distinctive orange face and red legs. It eats and sleeps in the trees and forests of Asia.

Arshdeep captured this picture while in Vietnam. His plans for a photo were almost ruined when the heat meant the doucs stayed sheltered in the shade, but on day two the animals finally came out for him to capture some photos. He finally got this snap of one of the monkeys staring straight at him.

The perfect catch - Hannah Vijayan, Canada.

Hannah Vijayan

Hannah Vijayan captured this brown bear mid-meal for her photograph.

An adult can rise up to 8 feet tall when it stands on its back feet - that's bigger than your door frame!

They are excellent swimmers and will eat up to 25 fish per day when they are preparing for hibernation to gain as much weight as possible.

Hannah says she had to wait a long time to get the photo she wanted, finally getting this bear reflected in the water with a salmon it had just caught.

A spokesperson for the competition said: "These are three outstanding wildlife photographers that have successfully captured enthralling images that highlight different aspects of our natural world."

"We want to use these stories of extraordinary young people to help engage other young people with nature and shine a light on species across the world."

The winners of the competition will be announced on the 13 October 2020.