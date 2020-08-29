play
Hero dog given medal after saving soldiers' lives

Last updated at 11:03
Military dog KunoPDSA

Meet Kuno the ultimate 'good boy' who saved the lives of British soldiers in Afghanistan.

The military dog has now been awarded a special medal, which is the highest award an animal can receive for bravery in the army.

While British troops were under attack, Kuno, who is a Belgian Malinois, wore specially designed night vision goggles and ran through terrorist gun fire to help the soldiers with their mission.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "Without Kuno, the course of this operation could have been very different, and it's clear he saved the lives of British personnel that day."

However Kuno's bravery resulted in both his back legs getting injured and he lost one of his paws.

Kuno was flown back to England to received life-saving treatment and he became the first UK military dog to get custom-made prosthetics.

Now retired from the army, Kuno's new legs mean he can run, jump and enjoy himself.

Kuno runs on the beachPDSA
Kuno became the first UK military dog to be fitted with custom-made prosthetic limbs

"Kuno's story reminds us not only of the dedicated service of our soldiers and military dogs, but also the great care that the UK Armed Forces provide to the animals that serve alongside them," the Defence Secretary said.

The four-year-old dog will receive the award - named the Dickin Medal - from vet charity, the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) during a virtual ceremony in November.

Kuno is the 72nd animal to get the medal, joining a list that includes 34 dogs, 32 messenger pigeons from the Second World War, four horses and one cat.

