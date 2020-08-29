Coronavirus: Secondary schools may have to introduce 'rota system'

Getty Images

Children in secondary schools in England may be told to spend weeks off school in areas where there are local lockdown restrictions.

New government guidance says schools should introduce a year group "rota system" limiting the number of pupils going into school at any one time in towns and cities where more people are catching the coronavirus.

In these areas it means that most pupils would spend two weeks in school followed by two weeks at home.

"Changes to school attendance will only be an absolute last resort," said the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who explained the plans are for a "worst-case scenario".

Last week England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the risk of children catching coronavirus in school is 'very small'.

The new guidance, published just days before millions of children return to lessons in England, does not apply to primary school children, as scientific evidence shows they "play a limited role in [virus] transmission".

Teachers have criticised the announcement and its timing. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, which works to help head teachers, said: "We've been calling for the government to publish a Plan B for several weeks.

"Finally it is here, but another late night publication is fairly typical of what we've become used to."

Getty Images The latest government advice only applies to high schools

The guidelines also confirm that face masks and coverings should be worn by children aged 11 or older in areas of school where there is likely to be lots of people, such as corridors.

"Where students in Year Seven and above are educated, face coverings should be worn by adults and pupils when moving around the premises, outside of classrooms, such as in corridors and communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be maintained," the advice says.

In an earlier version of the guidelines issued by the government, schools were told that they may have to send entire year groups home for two weeks if someone within that classroom "bubble" caught the coronavirus.

However, the Department for Education has since changed that advice saying it was "out of date with the latest guidance".