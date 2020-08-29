Tributes paid to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Reuters

Tributes have been paid to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who has died aged 43.

Marvel studios said: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

The actor played the character of Black Panther in several Marvel films including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk, called Chadwick Boseman 'one of the all time greats'.

"What a man, and what an immense talent," he said.

"Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning."

Meanwhile Captain America actor Chris Evans tweeted: "I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

"Chadwick was special. A true original," Evans said.

Getty Images

In 2018 Chadwick Boseman became world famous for his role in the Marvel Avengers movie; Black Panther.

In the film, Boseman starred as King TChalla, the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology on Earth.

The film was seen as having huge cultural significance, having a mostly black cast and black director, Ryan Coogler.

The movie made $1.3 billion US dollars (£973m) at cinemas worldwide. Black Panther was also the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture at the Oscars.

Following the sad news, the phrase "Wakanda forever" from the movie has been trending on social media.

Chadwick Boseman said last year that Black Panther had changed what it means to be "young, gifted and black" in the movie industry.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if you're upset by the news

Advice if you're upset by the news can be found here.

Boseman had cancer and found out four years ago, but did not reveal his illness to the public.

A statement said he died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther."