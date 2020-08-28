Lockdown restrictions lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire

Reuters

Extra lockdown rules that were brought in for parts of northern England are now being relaxed, the government has announced.

From Wednesday 2 September, restrictions on two households seeing each other will be lifted in Bolton, Stockport, Trafford, Burnley and Hyndburn.

The government's Department of Health also announced that parts of Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees will have some restrictions lifted.

The changes mean that from next week more than a million people will be able to see family and friends, while socially distancing, outside of their own home for the first time since July.

Bowling alleys and indoor play areas, which opened everywhere else in England on 15 August, will also be allowed to open their doors in areas where rules are being eased.

Getty Images Different households will be able to visit each other again in parts of northern England

Speaking about the changes Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

"We brought in measures to protect people in these parts of northern England, and I want to thank residents who have worked so hard to get on top of this virus.

"It is vital we can maintain this good progress. I have every faith people across the county, especially in areas where we are seeing higher numbers of cases, will continue to play their part by following local rules."

Different households are still unable to meet in Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn anywhere - inside or outside

The relaxing of rules isn't happening everywhere. Restrictions will continue in the following areas:

North-west England

•A ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in Preston, the City of Manchester, Oldham, Salford, Rochdale, Bury, and Tameside

•In Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn, residents are also advised to avoid mixing with anyone from another household inside or outside.

•Some businesses and organisations will remain shut in Blackburn and Darwen.

Leicester

•On top of the indoor gatherings restrictions, some leisure businesses will remain shut

•The next review of these measures will take place by 11 September

West Yorkshire

•The ban on indoor household gatherings remains in urban areas of Bradford, Dewsbury, Batley and parts of Calderdale

•Some businesses and organisations remain shut in urban areas of Bradford

Shielding advice for clinical extremely vulnerable individuals remains across all of Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester.