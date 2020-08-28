World's most expensive sheep sold more than £350,000

Texel Sheep Society The new owners of the record-breaking sheep hope to recoup their investment through breeding

The World's most expensive sheep has been sold.

In an auction at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark, a Pedigree Texel ram lamb called Double Diamond was sold for £367,500.

Yes, £367,500

One of the buyers, Jeff Aiken, said, "he is the best lamb I have ever seen."

Three sheep farmers clubbed together to buy the sheep, and they plan on making their money back through breeding - in other words, they hope Double Diamond will have lots of children who will also be worth lots of money.

Why would someone pay so much for a sheep?

Texel sheep are known to be very expensive as they produce good quality meat and wool.

Originally they are from an island in the Netherlands, and have a history of being a little bit on the pricey side.

In 2009 another sheep was sold for £230,000, which was the previous record.

The starting price for Double Diamond was only £10,000.

However, lots of people wanted him and a bidding war soon started and it was settled by a group of farmers willing to pay an enormous £367,500.

Jeff Aiken one of the buyers said: "He is the best lamb I have ever seen - so correct on his legs, bright, with a great top. He's got it all."

He also said that spending this amount of money on a sheep was a 'one off' and shouldn't be a reflection on the farming community.

