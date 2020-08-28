Mauritius oil spill: Protests planned around the world

Getty Images

Campaigners will stage protests around the world in response to an oil spill in Mauritius that has damaged the environment and endangered wildlife.

A march across the island is planned for midday on Saturday 29 August, with similar action taking place next to Mauritian embassies around the world, including London.

Embassies are buildings in cities that belong to the countries they represent. Many of those planning to protest outside the buildings are unhappy with the Mauritian government and say they have been slow to act in cleaning up the oil spill. They think the sow response has made it tough to protect wildlife.

The Mauritian government has appealed to the United Nations for urgent aid, including help from experts in oil spills and environmental protection.

"Even in my worst of nightmares, I would never have thought something like that could happen to us," says Dr Vikash Tatayah, conservation director of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation (MWF).

"We are used to cyclones, droughts or an invasive species, it's part of nature and we know how to cope with that. But we never thought we would have to face an oil spill."

Reuters People have been trying to clean up the oil from the spill for weeks

What caused this?

In July a Japanese-owned ship ran aground on a reef near to the island and started to leak oil.

The vessel split in two causing more damage in early August, spilling 1,000 tons of its 4,000-ton cargo of fuel into the sea along the 15-kilometre stretch of the Mauritian coastline, which has now become smeared with oil.

The captain and the first officer of the ship have been arrested after it was discovered the ship changed course from its intended route and got stuck in shallow Mauritian waters.

The back of the ship is still sitting on the same reef, while the front part has been towed away and deliberately sunk in deeper waters.

Why are oil spills bad? Oil spillages are often very bad for the environment. They can cause harm to wildlife for years after they have happened and tend to be very difficult to clean up. The process for cleaning up oil spills can cause as much damage as the original spillage.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Oil spill in Mauritius is 'environmental emergency'

Environmental Activists say the spill is destroying 35 years of work to reintroduce many endangered species to the area.

In the last three days a total of 34 dead dolphins have washed up along the Mauritius shoreline, with animal experts working out if the oil spill was to blame.

"This is a deeply sad and alarming day for the people of Mauritius," said Happy Khambule, from environmental organisation Greenpeace Africa.

Scientists say the impact of the spill could affect the island for many decades.