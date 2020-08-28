US Election: Donald Trump claims Biden is 'the destroyer of American greatness'

Getty Images President Trump officially accepted his party's nomination as the candidate for this November's election

US President Donald Trump has said his opponent Joe Biden will "demolish" the American dream if he becomes President in November.

Mr Trump, who represents the Republican Party, made a 70-minute speech on the final night of the Republican convention., which is the record for the longest speech at a Republican convention ever.

The convention is when the party gathers together to give speeches about politics and vote for their Presidential candidate.

In his speech, President Trump described Mr Biden as the "destroyer of American greatness".

The two will compete in the election on 3 November 2020.

Newsround has picked out three key things Donald Trump said during the live speech.

Getty Images Unusually, Donald Trump was using the White House to give his speech

'This election will decide whether we save the American dream'

President Trump, who was speaking outside the White House, tole American voters: "Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens."

When he said "violent anarchists", Trump was partly referring to the recent racial justice protests. Some of the demonstrations have resulted in violent incidents, with police and protestors clashing. One incident happened right outside the White House after protestors were moved by police so Donald Trump could visit the site, for example.

These protests, which are part of the Black Lives Matter movement, have been happening across the USA since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in June.

Some people protesting in support of Black Lives Matter were outside the White House when Donald Trump was making his speech.

Getty Images Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

A big Biden fan? Perhaps not.

Mr Trump mentioned Mr Biden more than 40 times in his speech!

When Joe Biden spoke at the Democratic Convention last week, he did not mentioned Donald Trump's name once.

Trump went on the attack, saying "Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars."

Joe Biden has had a long political career of almost 50 years.

Trump also said the 2020 election was "the most important election in the history of our country".

Trump also said: "over the past three months, we have gained over 9 million jobs, a new record". Some people have questioned this claim, highlighting that 22 millions jobs were lost in the period before then.

Getty Images Joe Biden also accepted his party's nomination against a backdrop of American falgs

How has Joe Biden reacted?

Mr Biden launched a new campaign advert in the middle of Trump's speech last night. The ad was tweeted out from his account with this message:

"To lead America, you have to understand America. I know how hard it is for folks who are sick, struggling, and wondering how they'll get through the day."

"You deserve a president who will fight for you and lead our nation out of these crises. I'll get started on day one."

The advert compared Joe Biden to Donald Trump across a number of issues - but also included clips of Joe Biden running and cycling before showing footage of the president walking carefully as he kept his balance on a walkway down from a stage.