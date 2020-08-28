Back to school: Extra busses to help get children to school

PA Media

Hundreds of extra busses will be used to take children back to school as classes begin again next week.

Millions of children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are back in school in September, while children in Scotland are back in lessons already.

With so many children needing school transport, bus services have been increased in some of the busiest routes around the UK.

Thousands of kids rely on buses and coaches to get to and from school, with 750,000 kids in England outside of London relying on buses, and 600,000 children across the whole of the UK using coach services, the services will be vital to children getting back to school.

It's hoped the extra services will help kids to get to school safely, while avoiding adding extra numbers to public transport being used by adults travelling to work.

Bus operator Stagecoach which runs services in England said: "As well as increasing our cleaning measures and introducing social distancing on board our buses, we've added extra dedicated school buses and drivers, which means we can keep more of you moving safely."

Meanwhile Transport for London (TFL) say they are adding 230 dedicated school buses in England's capital city from next week.

"We need everyone to do their bit to ensure children can safely return to school," a TFL spokesperson said.

The extra buses will be marked with a 'schools service' sign at the front.

Transport for London

In Northern Ireland, 500 extra bus services will operate to help manage the number of pupils travelling at peak times.

Northern Ireland bus operator Translink said: "It will mean that rather than asking young people and the general public to share a bus and maybe it get a bit too busy, we split that out."

The Department for Education has issued advice on how school transport should work during the coronavirus pandemic, saying local councils should work to "maximise social distancing where possible and minimise the risk of transmission".

However, the department says that the potential for pupils to keep their distance from each other on busses to and from school will "vary according to local circumstances".

There are different rules in the UK about wearing face masks on public transport: England: You have to wear a face covering or mask on busses if you are 11 or older. Scotland: Children aged 5 and older will have to wear masks or coverings on buses to and from school. Wales: It's optional whether children have to wear masks or coverings on school transport. Children who are 11 or older have to wear one on standard public transport. Northern Ireland: Face coverings or masks are the rules on public transport for everyone aged 13 and over, and "strongly encouraged" for school buses.

Childen will be placed into protective 'bubbles' at school, but there are concerns over social distancing on transport

Once you arrive at school, kids will be grouped into 'bubbles' to help minimise contact between children - the aim is to reduce the risk of passing on the virus.

However, trade unions who campaign to protect workers say they are concerned about the school transport plans.

"You are going to have children on those services who are in very different class groups and in many cases going to several different schools," said Alan Law, from the trade union Nipsa.

"That entirely compromises the whole principle behind the bubble."