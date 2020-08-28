UK flooding: Emergency crews rescue people from their homes

Mark McCabe In Broxburn cars were submerged

Emergency crews have been rescuing people from their homes in Scotland after severe flooding due to Storm Francis.

Firefighters used boats to get people out of flooded houses in the town of Broxburn, in West Lothian.

Some cars with water as high as their roofs were left stranded.

In other parts of Scotland, there was heavy rain on Thursday and trains were cancelled and roads were closed due to the flooding.

Storm Francis has been hitting parts of the UK with wind speeds of nearly 80 mph.

Mark McCabe Firefighters used boats to rescue people from their homes in West Lothian

Parts of England and Wales have recorded their highest ever gusts of wind for this time of year, including 68 mph at Pembrey Sands on the coast of Wales.

Emergency services have told the public to take extra care in the stormy conditions, particularly along the coast.