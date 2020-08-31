Meet Pierre the penguin, who lives in Perth Zoo in Australia!

He's an endangered Northern Rockhopper penguin, and was found washed up on a beach in the south-west of the country.

He's living at the zoo until he gets healthy enough to return to the wild, but as he's the only one in care anywhere in the whole of Australasia, his keepers were worried he'd get a bit lonely.

They introduced him to Pingu so he could make some penguin pals!

Footage from Perth Zoo.