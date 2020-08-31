play
Watch Newsround

Meet the 'lonely' penguin who watches Pingu

Meet Pierre the penguin, who lives in Perth Zoo in Australia!

He's an endangered Northern Rockhopper penguin, and was found washed up on a beach in the south-west of the country.

He's living at the zoo until he gets healthy enough to return to the wild, but as he's the only one in care anywhere in the whole of Australasia, his keepers were worried he'd get a bit lonely.

They introduced him to Pingu so he could make some penguin pals!

Footage from Perth Zoo.

Watch more videos

Video

Meet the 'lonely' penguin who watches Pingu

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: This week's strangest stories!

Video

What do US TikTokers think about Donald Trump's ban threats?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

Your Planet: Greta speaks to leaders and an update on the California fires

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Top Stories

Cars parked on both sides of road, on pavements, with a car coming down the road

VOTE: Should drivers be banned from parking on pavements?

comments
a picture of the galaxy
play
1:06

The Big Question: What is at the end of space?

Solar powered plane and happy logo
play
1:13

Happy News: Cute baby animals and a happy seal!

Newsround Home