play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:49
image

London Zoo: How much do you think these animals weigh?

It's the time of year where all the animals are weighed and measured - but can you guess the right weight for each species?
Common squirrel monkeys are very light, weighing an average of 270 grams - less than a tin of soup. But black capped squirrel monkeys (pictured) are much heavier at 620g - roughly the same as a basketball.
Squirrel monkeys play during the ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-in and measurement,Reuters
A male Galapagos giant tortoise can weigh around 227 kilograms - that's almost three times the average weight of a man in the UK. Female Galapagos tortoise average about 113 kilograms - around twice the weight of an average woman in the UK.
Zoo keepers Joe Capon (R) and Charli Ellis encourage a Galapagos giant tortoise to stand on weighing scales at ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-inReuters
Meerkats weigh around 730g - roughly the weight of 14 Mars bars.
Zoo keeper Laura Garrett encourages meerkats with food to weighing scales at ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-in and measurement, in London.Reuters
Sea otters can range in size from 22kg - three times as heavy as a bowling ball - to 45 kg, more than double that!
Otter pup waits to have its weight taken at ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-in and measurement.Reuters
A red-kneed tarantula spider can be very light. They often weigh around 15-16g - just a little bit more than a AAA battery.
Zoo keeper Jamie Mitchell places a red-kneed tarantula spider on weighing scales at ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-in and measurement,Reuters
Humboldt penguins on average weigh around 4.5 kg - the weight of more than 70 tennis balls.
Keeper Martin Franklin weighs humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London.Reuters
Giraffes can be roughly 800 kg - about half as heavy as a car.
Zoo keeper Meghan Harber uses food to encourage a giraffe to stand beside a height ruler in its enclosure at ZSL London Zoo 2020 weigh-in and measurementReuters
An okapi can weigh between 200 – 350 kg - which is about as heavy as a tiger. Although, this one is pregnant so is carrying a bit more weight than normal.
Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London.Reuters
The average weight of a Bactrian camel is 480 kg - almost as much as a full-size concert grand piano.
Keeper Mick Tiley weighs Noemie the bactrian camel, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo,Reuters

More like this

Penguins at Living Coasts zoo

Coronavirus: New zoos found for homeless animals

zoo-animals.

UK Zoos: Multi-million pound boost for zoos, parks and aquariums

Kids-at-Chester-Zoo.
play
2:02

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Top Stories

Girls-in-Germany-with-facemasks-on.

Countries take action after coronavirus cases rise in Europe

Noor Inayat Khan

Spy princess Noor Inayat Khan gets blue plaque

comments
8
fall-guys-game.

Fall Guys season 2 unveiled

comments
3
Newsround Home