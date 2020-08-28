London Zoo: How much do you think these animals weigh?
It's the time of year where all the animals are weighed and measured - but can you guess the right weight for each species?
Common squirrel monkeys are very light, weighing an average of 270 grams - less than a tin of soup. But black capped squirrel monkeys (pictured) are much heavier at 620g - roughly the same as a basketball.
Reuters
A male Galapagos giant tortoise can weigh around 227 kilograms - that's almost three times the average weight of a man in the UK. Female Galapagos tortoise average about 113 kilograms - around twice the weight of an average woman in the UK.
Reuters
Meerkats weigh around 730g - roughly the weight of 14 Mars bars.
Reuters
Sea otters can range in size from 22kg - three times as heavy as a bowling ball - to 45 kg, more than double that!
Reuters
A red-kneed tarantula spider can be very light. They often weigh around 15-16g - just a little bit more than a AAA battery.
Reuters
Humboldt penguins on average weigh around 4.5 kg - the weight of more than 70 tennis balls.
Reuters
Giraffes can be roughly 800 kg - about half as heavy as a car.
Reuters
An okapi can weigh between 200 – 350 kg - which is about as heavy as a tiger. Although, this one is pregnant so is carrying a bit more weight than normal.
Reuters
The average weight of a Bactrian camel is 480 kg - almost as much as a full-size concert grand piano.