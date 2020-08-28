Newsround is changing - here's how!

Newsround is making some changes to how we bring you the news each day!

From Tuesday, 1 September, we'll be bringing you one longer eight-minute bulletin each weekday on CBBC and BBC iPlayer - and you'll still be able to watch it shortly afterwards on the Newsround website.

The new time of the bulletin will be 7:45am, and there'll be a longer weekend bulletin at 8:20am on Saturdays and Sundays too.

There are going to be some changes made to the Newsround website too - you'll see even more stories being covered each day, as well as more features and fun quizzes.

A new Newsround YouTube channel is also being launched.