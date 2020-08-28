Hurricane Laura: 1,500 people being sent to clean up Louisiana

Reuters More than half a million homes in Louisiana were reported to be without power

Rescue teams are being sent to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the American state.

Around 1,500 people are being sent in rescue and clean up missions, including troops from the National Guard.

It was the biggest hurricane the state has seen, with winds of up to 150 mph.

Half a million homes experienced power cuts as the hurricane caused severe damage and at least six people have died.

Reuters Winds were so strong the knocked trucks over like this one in Welsh, Louisiana

There was more damage from the winds of the hurricane than expected, but there was not as much water damage as people thought there would be. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted that the hurricane has left roads flooded and wildlife displaced, warning people to stay vigilant. Hurricane Laura has now been downgraded to tropical storm status with winds of 40 mph, but is still bringing heavy rainfall. President Donald Trump, who will visit the affected states at the weekend, said "It was very big and very powerful but it passed quickly." The Hurricane tracked north over the Texas-Louisiana border, but there have been no casualties confirmed in Texas. The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, said the state is "ready to help communities rebuild".