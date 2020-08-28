Fans return to matches for first time since lockdown

Getty Images Fans of Brighton football club will be able to watch their team for the first time since March

Some sports fans are being allowed inside stadiums for the first time in nearly six months.

Crowds at sporting events were stopped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, now the government wants to gradually bring fans back into venues to make sure it's safe.

A friendly match between two Premier League teams - Brighton and Chelsea - will be played in front of 2,500 people on Saturday 29 August.

No Chelsea fans have been able to buy tickets, with Brighton confirming the government's track-and-trace rules will be in place. That meaning fans watching have to give their details when they arrive at the Amex Stadium.

Fans will have to wear face masks when they enter the stadium, but will be allowed to take them off once they are in their seat. Supporters will be spaced out to socially distance and stewards have permission to carry out random temperature checks.

Announcing the plans, Oliver Dowden government Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport said:

"I know fans and their teams can't wait to be reunited in stadia across the country but it's imperative we take a cautious and phased approach to get fans back in safely."

Getty Images Around 700 fans will be allowed to watch Scottish rugby as Edinburgh face Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield

Meanwhile in Scotland, the government has given permissions for the first rugby match to take place with a crowd in the UK since lockdown.

Around 700 people are being allowed into the Murrayfield stadium to watch Edinburgh take on Glasgow Warriors on Friday 28 August.

Trial events allowing fans into sports venues began on 15 August with the World Snooker Championship final, however some trials had to be cancelled because of an increase in virus infection rates.

"I'm pleased that infection rates have levelled off enough to resume the pilot programme and we will continue to work intensively with sports, medical and health and safety experts towards welcoming more fans back as fast as we can," Oliver Dowden said.

Getty Images Wembley will remain empty of fans for the Community Shield, but limited crowds will return for the FA Vase and FA Trophy finals in September

There are now plans for further trials including 3,500 tickets being made available for Harlequins supporters for the Rugby Union match with Bath Rugby on Saturday 5 September.

While in football the postponed FA Vase and FA Trophy finals at Wembley on September 20 will be played in front of a reduced crowd.

Other pilot events in the UK include three horse racing meetings, cricket fixtures in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast as well as events for basketball in Newcastle, and speedway in Ipswich.

However this weekend's men's and women's Community shield contests will be held at a virtually empty Wembley Stadium with only players and staff in attendance.

Chelsea take on Man City in the Women's Community Shield before Arsenal face Liverpool both at Wembley on Saturday 29 August.