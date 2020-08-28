Fall Guys season 2: Medieval theme coming in October

Mediatonic A still from the game's trailer

The new season of Fall Guys has been announced - and it will be taking you back to the medieval era!

Despite only being released at the start of August, but has barely been out of the top spots on Steam's charts.

The new features were announced on Gamescon's opening night.

Developers Mediatonic unveiled new medieval costumes, contests and quests.

Season two is due in October.

Mediatonic

New additions

Fall guy players complete multiple obstacle courses, in knock-out style contests.

Simple but fun, the games involve races, memory matching and obstacle courses.

The new additions include feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins.

Not forgetting all new medieval style dragon, wizard and knight costumes.

Mediatonic

A massive hit

Since it's release earlier this month, Fall Guys has been a huge hit.

On it's release more than 1.5 million people tried to play, which caused the servers to crash!

Fall Guys is currently the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time - with download-tracking website Gamestat saying there were more than 21 million new players since it launched.

Over 7 million copies have been sold on Steam and there's currently a mobile version in the works.

Are you excited about the new Fall Guys? Have you been playing - let us know in the comments