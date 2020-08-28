Children with sight loss 'need help' to social distance in schools

Getty Images

Children with sight loss need more support when schools reopen, according to the Guide Dogs charity.

Millions of children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are back in school in the coming weeks, while children in Scotland are back in lessons already.

It's the first time schools have reopened to all children since March, when they were closed because of coronavirus.

Now to keep everyone safe, classrooms have had to be reorganised to space out desks and maintain social distancing.

But the Guide Dogs charity say that for the 25,000 children in the UK who are visually impaired, knowing where to sit in a socially distanced class will be more difficult and they'll need extra help.

"Schools and local authorities must ensure children have support as they return", the charity said.

Getty Images Desks in classrooms will be spaced out as schools reopen

The charity, which provides support and guide dogs to people living with sight loss in the UK, has been working with a number of children to help them return to school with new coronavirus rules in place.

As part of that work the charity has made an advert that features a five-year-old girl called Nell from Wales.

Nell has a condition called congenital glaucoma which meant she was born with no sight in one eye and very little sight in the other.

Her mum Rachel says they've been playing games to understand social distancing rules.

"A child who is visually impaired or blind learns the world through touch.

"We are concerned because we don't want all of these measures to have an impact on her learning," she said.

The Guide Dogs charity wants children with sight loss to receive specialist support, so they can return to the classroom "with confidence".