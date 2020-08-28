Women's Champions League final: Can Wolfsburg stop Lyon?

Getty Images

Lyon will face Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League final for the fourth time in seven years.

German side Wolfsburg won the competition by beating Lyon in 2013, but have since lost in the final twice against their French rivals in 2016 and 2018.

So who will come out on top between these two giants of women's football when they meet in Sunday's final?

Lyon

Lyon's Wendie Renard celebrates following her sides victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon have broken all kinds of records in the women's game.

They are in a ninth Champions League final in 11 years and are aiming for a seventh title, which will be their fifth in a row. Basically, Lyon's record is fantastic.

In qualifying for the final Lyon won an all-French semi-final, beating Paris St-Germain 1-0.

However, England Lionesses star and Lyon forward Nikita Parris will miss the match against Wolfsburg after being sent off in the game.

Other England stars playing for the French side include defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood.

Bronze will be making her final appearance for Lyon after announcing she will leave the club at the end of August.

Lyon are in great form going into the final, they last lost in a competitive match over two years - yes, two years - ago, a 1-0 defeat to PSG in the French Cup final in May 2018.

In the last four seasons Lyon have beaten Wolfsburg at some point on their way to lifting the trophy, including the finals of 2016 and 2018 and quarter-finals in 2017 and 2019.

Lyon were crowned league champions after 16 matches in the Division 1 Féminine after the 2019-20 season was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic in France.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg beat Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final

Two-time Uefa Women's Champions League winners Wolfsburg will have another shot at European glory after they defeated Barcelona 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in 40 games since last year - that was a 4-2 home loss in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Lyon in March 2019.

Star player Pernille Harder is one to watch in the Wolfsburg attack having scored nine goals in the Champions League this season. Wolfsburg are also the top-scoring team in the competition with 32, two more than Lyon in second place.

Also in the squad are former Lyon players Pauline Bremer and Lara Dickenmann.

Like Lyon, Wolfsburg were crowned champions of their league the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The league was suspended in March, but resumed again in May with matches played in empty stadiums. Wolfsburg's title was their fourth in a row and sixth overall.

The Women's Champions League final takes place at 7pm on Sunday, 30 August.