In the UK 80% of what is thrown away every year could be reused or recycled.

Zero Waste Week is from 7-11 September and the campaign wants people to reuse, recycle and repurpose.

Zero waste means using the right materials to make the things, and using less energy to ship them and then reusing or recycling them once their job is done.

Charlotte and Ana-Maria have got some hot tips on how to be zero waste.