France and Man Utd's Paul Pogba tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images

Paul Pogba has been left out of France's squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

He will miss the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia and will have to isolate for two weeks.

The news was confirmed by the French head coach Didier Deschamps after he announced the squad for the games.

Pogba's club Manchester United will be hoping the midfielder is better for their first league game on 19 September and said: "Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

Meanwhile eight Chelsea players are following government guidelines and are self-isolating after either testing positive for the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

The new Premier League season is due to start on 12 September with many clubs now beginning their preseason preparations.

Each club is carrying out regular coronavirus tests among players and staff with fans still unable to attend matches until government rules are lifted.

On Wednesday Paris Saint-Germain said that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, just hours before their Women's Champions League semi-final defeat to Lyon.