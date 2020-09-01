Back to school: What's the best thing about returning?

Getty Images

Schools across the UK are reopening, with some pupils back already.

It means lots of you are returning to the classroom after several months of learning at home during lockdown.

It might look and feel a bit different because of changes, such as social distancing, to keep pupils as safe as possible.

But it still means being able to see friends, learning in a classroom and playing in the playground during break-time!

So we want to know, what is the best thing about being back?

