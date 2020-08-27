Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby Daisy Dove

Katy Perry/Instagram This picture was shared on Instagram of Katy, Orlando and Daisy holding hands

Popstar Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their baby.

The couple revealed that they've had a little girl named Daisy Dove in an Instagram post.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," said Katy and Orlando.⠀

The couple also said that they had set up a donation page for the charity Unicef, to mark Daisy's birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.

"We hope your heart can bloom with generosity," they added.

Getty Images

Katy Perry revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single Never Worn White earlier this year.

Katy also shared that she had nicknamed the baby "Kicky Perry" before she was born.

Daisy is Katy's first baby, and Orlando's second, as he also has a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, called Flynn.

Speaking about becoming a father again he said: "I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."

Orlando Bloom has starred in films like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings.