Hurricane Laura: Flash floods and power cuts as storm hits US coast

Reuters This satellite picture shows Hurricane Laura approaching the US

Hurricane Laura has caused flash flooding and power cuts as it hit the US state of Louisiana around midnight local time (0500 GMT).

Half a million people were told to evacuate their homes to escape the impact of huge storm.

The category four hurricane is expected to affect Texas and Louisiana, with wind speeds of around 150 miles per hour.

If the wind speed stays that fast, it would be one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been issuing warnings about Laura, calling it a "formidable hurricane" and saying it will bring "life-threatening hazards" and an "unsurvivable storm surge" to parts of the coast.

"To think that there would be a wall of water over two storeys high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen," said National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott.

"The word 'unsurvivable' is not one that we like to use, and it's one that I've never used before," he added.

EPA People have been urged to evacuate in Texas and Louisiana

Hurricane Laura is very close to becoming a category five hurricane - the strongest category - where winds speeds are greater than 158 miles per hour.

The NHC has warned that Hurricane Laura could cause major damage to homes; trees could be snapped or uprooted and electricity and water is likely be unavailable for days or even weeks.

US President Donald Trump has warned people who will be affected by the storm to "listen to local officials" as the storm was "very dangerous and rapidly intensifying".

Earlier this week, Laura was joined by another Storm called Marco as it passed through the Caribbean causing the deaths of 24 people.

Reuters These people are putting up protective boards on their shop.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said: "The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm's way and protect themselves," he said.

The NHC warned any residents remaining in or near the path of the "catastrophic" storm to "take action now to protect your life... in a reinforced interior room away from windows".

"Get under a table or other piece of sturdy furniture," the NHC said, adding: "Use mattresses, blankets or pillows to cover your head and body."

Evacuation is a little bit more complicated than normal at the moment because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Abbott asked families who could afford it to take refuge in hotels to be distanced from others.