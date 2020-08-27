Jacob Blake: Sports matches postponed in protest

EPA Empty seats and court where the Milwaukee Bucks were meant to play

Several basketball, baseball and soccer matches in the US have been postponed in protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last week by police.

Players from the US basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks - who are from the state of Wisconsin too - decided to call off their match against the team Orlando Magic.

After calling off their game the Bucks players said: "Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball... We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable."

The Department of Justice has opened a federal investigation into the shooting.

Other sports then followed: in baseball, three games were called off after teams decided not to play; in soccer, five matches have been postponed; and in basketball three games, in both the men's NBA league and women's league, have been postponed.

This comes after months of protests against the way that black people are treated in America sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in May.

The Lakers' LeBron James tweeted: "We demand change. Sick of it."

Reuters The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are in the middle of a play-off series, with the Bucks 3-1 up

Former US president, Barack Obama, a big basketball fan, supported the decision and said online: "I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in... It's going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values."

Reuters Barack Obama was president of the USA before Donald Trump and was the first black president of country

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has also pulled out of her semi-final in the Western & Southern Open in New York on Thursday.

Naomi explained that she'd made the decision because "... as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis".

EPA Naomi Osaka is one of the top tennis players in the world

The US Tennis Association, ATP and WTA has announced it was pausing play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday and would resume on Friday, adding that "tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice".