After a very strange summer, many of you have returned to school or are about to go back to class in September.

Some schools in Scotland have been back in school for two weeks now.

We spoke to pupils at a school in Edinburgh, who told us what it's like being back at school with new social distancing measures in place. They also gave their advice and top tips on how to stick to the rules.

Although there are many changes around the building and in classrooms, one pupil said: "We are so happy and excited to be back at school".

Read here, to find out more about how Scottish high school pupils have to wear masks in school.