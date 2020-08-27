play
Would you try these ice cream flavours from Lithuania?

ice-cream-in-conesGetty Images

When it comes to inventiveness and sheer weirdness of flavours, Lithuania may well be the world capital of ice cream!

One of Lithuania's travel agencies has produced a map of the country's 47 weirdest flavours. Fancy a scoop of bacon, mackerel or carrot flavour?

Lithuania has been making ice cream since the 18th century and there are lots of unusual flavours on offer.

Lithuanians currently eat an average of 7 litres (1.53 gallons) of ice cream every year, making them "the world's biggest fans of ice cream."

two-people-laughing-with-ice-creamGetty Images
Ice cream was invented in China about 200 BC

The more they eat the more inventive they get with the flavours they have to offer.

There's even an ice cream tour with a guide to the most weird and wonderful flavours!

dog-and-child-sharing-ice-creamGetty Images
Who would you share a bacon ice cream with?

In Vilnius, Lithuania's capital city, you can choose from the some of the following:

* Mackerel flavoured ice cream

* A tub of tomato flavour

* A cone of carrot flavour

ice-cream-sundae-with-fish-inGetty Images

In the city of Kaunas you can have a cucumber ice cream, or a scoop of pink peppercorn.

There's bacon, beef steak and nettle ice cream in the freezers of Utena town!

beet-root-and-onion-ice-creamGetty Images
In one town in Lithuania you can get a beetroot flavoured ice cream

And in another spot you can get hot ice cream served in a coconut shell! Delicious.

If you could invent an ice cream flavour what would it be? Which of the ones listed would you try? Let us know in the comments!

