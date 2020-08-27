Fundraising dog Max to get his own statue in the Lake District

Kerry Irving

Max the dog is getting a statue built of him, in his hometown Keswick, in the Lake District.

This is because Max and his two doggy brothers Paddy and Harry have helped to raise around £244,000 for charities such as the PDSA, Mind, Mountain Rescue and Fix the Fells, by going on fundraising walks.

Their owner Kerry Irving adopted Max after he had a car accident in 2006 which left him with anxiety and depression.

Speaking about Max Kerry said: "He gave me hope, showing me the freedom of being outside once again, walked patiently beside me and helped conquer my fears, diverting my darkest thoughts to a much better and happier, healthier place."

Kerry Irving Max (in the middle) with his brothers Paddy and Harry on a walk in the Lake District

Kerry set up a fundraiser to have a bronze statue built of Max as a way to honour him, which has now beaten its target and been approved by the local council.

"The statue will be in honour of what Max has given to us all, inspiration, the gift of love, hope and happiness." said his owner Kerry.

Paul Titley the Mayor of Keswick said the location for Max's statue is yet to be confirmed, but they're hoping it will be displayed in Hope Park, on a bench made from local slate, which will allow visitors to sit with Max's statue and take a photo with him.

"Kerry and his dogs Max, Paddy and Harry, are marvellous ambassadors for Keswick and the Lake District. The daily updates of their antics on Facebook with stills and video have cheered up thousands of people across the UK and the world during these recent dark days" said Paul.

"The local council thought it was about time we showed our appreciation for this and Kerry's fundraising of thousands of pounds for charity"

Kerry Irving The Duchess of Cambridge gave Max and his brothers a stroke when she met them

Max and his brothers shot to fame online after Kerry began sharing pictures and videos of their walks, and Max now has more than 120,000 like on Facebook.

Kerry and Max have travelled round the country meeting people at schools and in groups to tell their story, and Kerry has written a book about their adventures together.

Max has even met royalty! He and his brothers met The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last year, and they were the first therapy dogs to be allowed into Buckingham palace!

Kerry said building a statue of Max: "is our way of recognising all the good that Max has done for so many, our town and in promoting the beautiful Lake District as a destination."