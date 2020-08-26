play
International Dog Day: Labrador is the most popular dog in the UK

Last updated at 06:17
This International Dog Day we've been finding out which dog is the most popular!

This year's top dog is the Labrador, according to social media company Facebook.

More than 20 million posts and comments were made about dogs on the website in the last three months, and the Labrador was the most talked about breed in the UK.

Coming in a close second were Cocker Spaniels, followed by Siberian Huskies in third, the Golden Retriever in fourth and the Dachshund in fifth place.

International Dog Day was started by Colleen Paige in 2004 as a way to celebrate our furry friends and raise awareness of adoption.

But what do you think? Are Labradors really the best dog? Have your say below!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • I don't really like dogs but cocker spaniels are my favourite

  • I domt have a dog, I know it sounds embarrassing, but I have a fear of dogs

  • Dacshund s are the best >:3

  • My fav dog is papillon

  • My favourite dog is an ENGLISH POINTER!
    But I do like Labradors they're sweet!

  • My favourite is a sheep dog

comments
comments
4
comments
3
