International Dog Day: Labrador is the most popular dog in the UK

Getty Images

This International Dog Day we've been finding out which dog is the most popular!

This year's top dog is the Labrador, according to social media company Facebook.

More than 20 million posts and comments were made about dogs on the website in the last three months, and the Labrador was the most talked about breed in the UK.

Coming in a close second were Cocker Spaniels, followed by Siberian Huskies in third, the Golden Retriever in fourth and the Dachshund in fifth place.

International Dog Day was started by Colleen Paige in 2004 as a way to celebrate our furry friends and raise awareness of adoption.

But what do you think? Are Labradors really the best dog? Have your say below!