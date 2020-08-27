play
'Anyone can referee' says UK's first Muslim female ref

The UK's first Muslim female referee has set her sights on working at a World Cup.

Jawahir Roble told Newsround that she aims to be officiating in the Women's Super League by the end of next year.

She was born in Somalia and moved to the UK as a refugee when civil war broke out in the country.

Find out more about her amazing story here.

Jawahir Roble was speaking to Newsround as part of UEFA's #WePlayStrong campaign documenting inspiring women in sport.

