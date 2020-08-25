Coronavirus: South Korea closes Seoul schools as cases rise

EPA Schools opened in South Korea in June, but will close again to help contain the virus

South Korea has closed all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul area.

Nearly 200 staff and students have been infected with coronavirus over the last two weeks.

This rise in cases has meant that the Ministry of Education has advised home learning should resume until the 11th September 2020.

Health authorities in South Korea have warned that the country could be facing a national outbreak.

Children in their final year of high school - due to take exams in December - will still be allowed to go to school.

Smaller schools with 60 pupils or less and schools for children with additional needs are also allowed to stay open.

280 new cases of the virus have been reported this week, thought to be linked to large numbers of people at protests that happened a week ago in the capital.

The authorities have ordered that people must wear masks or face coverings in outdoor and indoor public spaces.

This is the first time South Korea has asked people to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public places.

To avoid more people catching the virus and keep as many people safe as possible, churches, nightclubs and karaoke bars have also been closed.

The Government has also warned that if cases continue to rise, social distancing rules will be tighter and the country may have to close businesses.