Coronavirus: Calls for clearer advice on masks in English schools

Getty Images What do you think your class room will look like?

School teachers across England are asking for a clear answer on face masks.

They want to know if school children and teachers can wear face masks, if they want to.

The government has said that face masks and coverings are not essential in school and a Downing Street spokesman ruled out any review on masks in school.

But teachers are asking if they can override this guidance for pupils and staff who would feel safer in masks.

Getty Images In some schools around the world children must wear masks

Jon Richards of Unison, which represents support staff in schools, said masks were worn in other workplaces and it was "vital" that school staff should be allowed to wear them.

Medical advisers at the weekend also highlighted the risk of teachers spreading the virus to each other - rather than from pupil to pupil.

The government's guidance, issued in early July, says Public Health England does not recommend using face coverings in school.

As pupils would be in their own separate "bubbles" there is no need for masks, says the guidance, which warned that "misuse" of face coverings could "inadvertently increase the risk of transmission".

On Monday a spokesperson for the government said masks could also interrupt communication between students and teachers.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We have consistently followed Public Health England advice, which does not recommend the use of face coverings in schools because there are a range of protective measures in place, including children staying in consistent groups.

"We have set out the system of controls schools should use, including cleaning and hygiene measures, to substantially reduce the risk of transmission of the virus when they open to all children in the coming weeks."

One of the reasons why teachers in England are asking for more guidance is because their colleagues in Scotland are receiving different advice.

The country's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a change in the rules following new advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).

From 31 August secondary school pupils over the age of 12 will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses.

What do you think? Should masks be used in schools? Let us know in the comments!